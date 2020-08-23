CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CAZ519-232300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 87 to

92.

CAZ521-232300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 80 to 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 88 to

93.

CAZ520-232300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

100 to 103.

CAZ522-232300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...

119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 74 in the mountains...around

95 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in the mountains...around

118 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-232300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

105 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs 105 to

108.

CAZ524-232300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85.

Highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

80 to 83.

CAZ525-526-232300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 87 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 82 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 87 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 82 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley.

