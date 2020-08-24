CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 61 to 66.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 62 to 67.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 71 to 74. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows 69 to 72.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...93 to

96 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...

115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...114 to

117 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs 102 to 105.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

79 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms...around

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather