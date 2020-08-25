CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

CAZ519-261100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 61 to 66.

CAZ521-261100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 60 to 65.

CAZ520-261100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

96 to 99.

CAZ522-261100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

102 to 105.

CAZ524-261100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs 102 to 105.

CAZ525-526-261100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...101 to 104 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

