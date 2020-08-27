CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

CAZ519-272300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

60 to 65.

CAZ521-272300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

83 to 88.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

CAZ520-272300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

95 to 98.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

CAZ522-272300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

112 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-272300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 73 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

99 to 102.

CAZ524-272300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

74 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

99 to 102.

CAZ525-526-272300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...99 to 102 near Joshua Tree.

