655 FPUS55 KVEF 210842

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-211100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

40 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 56. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 32. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

45 to 54.

CAZ521-211100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 65 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 31. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

44 to 52.

CAZ520-211100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 85.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 50 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows around 39.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

CAZ522-211100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...

69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74 in

the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the mountains...around

79 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 54 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 49 in the

mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-211100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 79 to

82. Lows 55 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs 65 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ524-211100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

59 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows

around 50. Highs 66 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 62 to 65.

CAZ525-526-211100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 90 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 63 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 59 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...

around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...

around 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

