CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

_____

729 FPUS55 KVEF 311000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-312300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ521-312300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ520-312300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

80 to 83.

$$

CAZ522-312300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in

the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-312300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 85 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows 56 to

59.

$$

CAZ524-312300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62.

Highs 86 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ525-526-312300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64.

Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...84 to

87 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...85 to 88 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 61 to 64.

$$

_____

