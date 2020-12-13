CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

CAZ519-131200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1237 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

flurries after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

27 to 37. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

44 to 49.

CAZ521-131200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1237 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 28. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

43 to 48.

CAZ520-131200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1237 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 54. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs 56 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

54 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

54 to 57.

CAZ522-131200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1237 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...63 to 66 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around

64 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 in the mountains...

around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

67 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

36 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 50 to 53 in

the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-131200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1237 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

35 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

60 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 59 to 62.

CAZ524-131200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1237 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

35 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

60 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 60 to 63.

CAZ525-526-131200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1237 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

36 to 39 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

63 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...59 to

62 near Joshua Tree.

