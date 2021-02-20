CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

368 FPUS55 KVEF 200821

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

CAZ519-201200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 26 to 36. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

65 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 45 to 55.

CAZ521-201200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

47 to 56.

CAZ520-201200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 41 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38.

Highs 59 to 62.

CAZ522-201200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around

79 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 in the mountains...

around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in the mountains...around

82 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in

the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-201200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs 62 to

65. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 44 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

45 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 39 to

42.

CAZ524-201200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

45 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

46 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 40 to

43.

CAZ525-201200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 50 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...72 to 75 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 66 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms...

around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-201200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1221 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

49 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

44 to 47.

