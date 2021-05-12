CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Highs

77 to 82. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 72. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 68. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

68 to 74.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

70 to 76.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 60 to

63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

83 to 86.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 109 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54 in the mountains...

around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in the mountains...around

98 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 100. Lows

63 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

90. Lows 59 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows 56 to

59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs

90 to 93.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows

62 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows 59 to

62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

146 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...89 to

92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine

Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...

around 89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

65 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine

Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

