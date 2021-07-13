CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1158 PM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

CAZ519-131100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1158 PM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Highs

87 to 92.

CAZ521-131100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1158 PM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Highs

88 to 93.

CAZ520-131100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1158 PM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 102 to 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 73 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

100 to 103.

CAZ522-131100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1158 PM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in the mountains...

101 to 104 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...123 to 126 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

around 100 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...121 to 124 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-131100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1158 PM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 106 to 109. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs 105 to 108.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

81 to 84.

CAZ524-131100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1158 PM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in

the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 83 to 86. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 102 to 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109.

Lows 81 to 84.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

83 to 86.

CAZ525-526-131100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1158 PM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

