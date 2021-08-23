CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows

46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Haze after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

67 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

50 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

87 to 92.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 65.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 90 to 93. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 94.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 86 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in

the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 116 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 99.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 70 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

72 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 98. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106.

Lows 75 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 76 to

79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

104 to 107.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 109 to 112 in

Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...101 to 104 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

