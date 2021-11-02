CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021

_____

706 FPUS55 KVEF 020806

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 45 to

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

58 to 63.

$$

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 42 to

47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

$$

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs 75 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around

86 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 80 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 55 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 80 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...81 to 84 near Joshua Tree. Lows

59 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 81 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 80 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather