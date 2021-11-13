CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

808 FPUS55 KVEF 130852

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-131200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

40 to 46.

CAZ521-131200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

39 to 45.

CAZ520-131200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

52 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

50 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

46 to 49.

CAZ522-131200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-131200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

80 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

74 to 77.

CAZ524-131200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

75 to 78.

CAZ525-526-131200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1251 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

56 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...72 to 75 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 53 to 56.

