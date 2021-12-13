CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

CAZ519-131200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 8 to

12 inches. Snow level 6700 feet. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Patchy blowing snow

in the evening. Blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation generally 10 to 18 inches. Snow level 6400 feet. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs 23 to 33. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Patchy blowing snow. Colder. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Lows 6 to 16. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 37. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 19.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 25 to

31.

CAZ521-131200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 33. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Patchy

blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Snow level

6100 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers

in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times. Accumulations are possible. Highs 26 to 36.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 22.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 22 to

27.

CAZ520-131200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 35. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust. Highs 49 to 52. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain showers

and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow

level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 21 to 24. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows 31 to

34.

CAZ522-131200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 41 to

44 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain showers

and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 40 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...40 to

43 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40 in

the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40 in the mountains...around 57 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Lows 29 to 32 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-131200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 41 to 44. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 51 to

54. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to

35. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54.

Lows 34 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55. Lows 34 to

37.

CAZ524-131200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1256 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 52 to 55. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy

with rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Accumulations are possible. Lows 31 to 34. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54.

Lows 35 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56. Lows 35 to

38.

CAZ525-526-131200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1256 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 42 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 36 to 39 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...31 to 34 around Yucca

Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...53 to 56 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...54 to 57 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 39 to 42.

