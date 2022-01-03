CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022 _____ 442 FPUS55 KVEF 030857 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1256 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-031200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1256 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 35 to 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 32 to 37. $$ CAZ521-031200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1256 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 27. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 33 to 38. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 31 to 36. $$ CAZ520-031200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1256 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 59. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. Lows around 40. $$ CAZ522-031200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1256 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains... 34 to 37 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains... 36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains... 41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-031200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1256 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows 39 to 42. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 60 to 63. $$ CAZ524-031200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1256 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. South winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows 40 to 43. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 62 to 65. $$ CAZ525-526-031200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1256 AM PST Mon Jan 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 41 to 44. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 65 near Joshua Tree. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...42 to 45 near Joshua Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$