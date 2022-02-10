CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022 _____ 701 FPUS55 KVEF 100817 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1216 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-101200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1216 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 38 to 43. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 55 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 32. .TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Chance of flurries in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 43. $$ CAZ521-101200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1216 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to 43. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 58 to 63. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows around 34. .TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 40 to 45. $$ CAZ520-101200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1216 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 43 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 70 to 73. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 53. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 36. Highs 53 to 56. $$ CAZ522-101200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1216 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains... 54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains... 82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 52 in the mountains... around 72 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-101200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1216 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 47. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 62. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 41. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. $$ CAZ524-101200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1216 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 49 to 52. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Cooler. Highs 62 to 65. Lows 44 to 47. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. $$ CAZ525-526-101200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1216 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley... around 50 near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 76 near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51 in Twentynine Palms... around 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$