CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

893 FPUS56 KLOX 302104

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

CAZ041-311145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ040-311145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ547-311145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ548-311145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-311145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog coastal slopes after

midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog coastal slopes in

the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-311145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-311145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

CAZ053-311145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ054-311145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper

60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-311145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ039-311145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ034-035-311145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

CAZ036-311145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ052-311145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

CAZ037-311145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-311145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-311145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ087-311145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ550-311145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ549-311145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

