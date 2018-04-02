CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:57 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
619 FPUS56 KLOX 021555
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
858 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
CAZ041-022330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
CAZ087-022330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
CAZ040-022330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
around 70 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
CAZ039-022330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around
60 cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
CAZ548-022330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s.
CAZ547-022330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s.
CAZ044-045-022330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ088-022330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
CAZ046-022330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ054-022330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
245 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and patchy fog for
across coastal slopes. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s
at high elevations.
CAZ053-022330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and patchy fog for
across coastal slopes. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from
the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ059-022330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
858 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Then increasing to 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. isolated gusts to 50 mph western portion.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening. isolated
gusts to 50 mph early. Then becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35
mph. Strongest western valley.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ034-022330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid
70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the lower
to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
CAZ035-022330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
CAZ036-022330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ052-022330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around
70 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around
70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ038-022330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ051-022330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ037-022330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
606 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the
Salinas valley in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ549-022330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ550-022330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
239 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
Munroe
