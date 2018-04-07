CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

283 FPUS56 KLOX 071054

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

CAZ041-072330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid

80s to around 90 inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-072330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-072330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-072330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ548-072330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

across the foothills in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-072330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-072330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ045-072330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 nearest the coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ044-072330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mainly near the foothills. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-072330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s coastal

slopes and higher peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ054-072330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations. Becoming west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from around

50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-072330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with local gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-072330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon NW portion. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Areas of blowing sand and

dust. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Areas

of blowing sand blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ052-072330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-072330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO NOON PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ035-072330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO NOON PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches

to the upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-072330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ051-072330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ037-072330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ038-072330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-072330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ549-072330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

354 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CK

