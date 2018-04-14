CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

306 FPUS56 KLOX 140323

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

CAZ041-141130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ040-141130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ547-141130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ548-141130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ046-141130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning shifting

to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-141130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the

lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-141130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

diminishing late.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ053-141130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A

slight chance of snow showers near the Kern County line. Lows

from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers near the Kern

County line in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ054-141130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...diminishing

late.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

near the Grapevine. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of

showers near the Grapevine, otherwise sunny. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-141130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-141130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph diminishing

late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ034-035-141130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

425 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around

60 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ036-141130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ052-141130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

830 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ037-141130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-141130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-141130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ087-141130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ550-141130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-141130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

215 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Gomberg/MW

