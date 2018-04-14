CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

631 FPUS56 KLOX 142052

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

CAZ041-151145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense in the

evening with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-151145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except with patchy low clouds and

fog. Fog locally dense in the evening with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ547-151145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-151145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-151145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid to upper 40s colder valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ044-045-151145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ088-151145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ053-151145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 decreasing to 5000 feet. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ054-151145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog on the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid to

upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level

6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet, lowering to 3500 to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-151145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph by the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-151145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ034-035-151145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ036-151145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ052-151145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet, lowering to 3000 to

3500 feet after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ037-151145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-151145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-151145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ087-151145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Fog.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of west winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ550-151145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-151145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

152 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Kittell

