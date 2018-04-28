CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:02 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
_____
921 FPUS56 KLOX 280357 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Updated through Saturday night for winds
CAZ041-281145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of Low clouds and fog in the morning otherwise
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower
70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower
to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ040-281145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to
mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ039-281145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon mainly west
of Goleta.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Below
passes and canyons, areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-281145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with isolated gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with
isolated gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-281145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ547-281145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ548-281145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-281145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-281145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around
70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ059-281145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ054-281145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of west winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
a slight chance of showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of showers in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s and
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s
at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows from the
lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-281145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-281145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a
chance of snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-281145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper
60s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-281145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ037-281145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-281145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ038-281145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ550-281145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 25 to 40 mph with gusts
to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
35 to 45 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ549-281145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
857 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to 50 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Hall/Sirard
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather