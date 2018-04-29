CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:36 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
CAZ041-301145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
CAZ087-301145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ040-301145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ039-301145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Below passes and canyons...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Diminishing some after midnight. Strongest
western portion.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s
to around 70 cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the
mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ548-301145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ547-301145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-045-301145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ088-301145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ046-301145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ054-301145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation around 4 inches. Lows
from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total
snow accumulation around 4 inches. Highs from the upper 40s and
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.
Storm total snow accumulation around 4 inches. Lows from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers, a
slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
CAZ053-301145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy across the northern
slopes after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the lower
to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total
snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance
of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower
to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
CAZ059-301145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Diminishing some
late.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ034-035-301145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, except a few clouds in the foothills in
the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
CAZ036-301145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
CAZ052-301145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
50 mph. Diminishing some late.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 50s to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ038-301145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ051-301145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ037-301145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ550-301145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s interior. West winds
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to
the mid 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to around 70 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to around 70 interior.
CAZ549-301145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
