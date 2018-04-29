CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

574 FPUS56 KLOX 292134

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

CAZ041-301145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-301145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-301145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ039-301145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Below passes and canyons...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Diminishing some after midnight. Strongest

western portion.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s

to around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the

mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-301145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-301145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-301145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-301145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-301145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ054-301145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation around 4 inches. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total

snow accumulation around 4 inches. Highs from the upper 40s and

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.

Storm total snow accumulation around 4 inches. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-301145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy across the northern

slopes after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total

snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance

of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-301145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Diminishing some

late.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ034-035-301145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, except a few clouds in the foothills in

the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-301145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ052-301145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph. Diminishing some late.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-301145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-301145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-301145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ550-301145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s interior. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to

the mid 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

$$

CAZ549-301145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

234 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

ck

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather