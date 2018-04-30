CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:53 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
Update for today drizzle
CAZ041-302330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland.
CAZ087-302330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ040-302330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ039-302330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local
north winds 15 to 25 mph early. Areas of northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20
mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s
to around 70 cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid
60s to around 70 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ548-302330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
Update
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ547-302330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
Update
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-045-302330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ088-302330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ046-302330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
Update
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy dirzzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ054-302330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except cloudy with patchy drizzle on the
coastal san gabriel foothills. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 to
6000 feet. Local snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. Highs from the
upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet. Light snow
accumulations possible. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the 30s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
CAZ053-302330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 to
6000 feet. Local snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. Highs from the
upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s
at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level rising to 7500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s
to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
CAZ059-302330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30
mph gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
around 50 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ034-035-302330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
CAZ036-302330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
CAZ052-302330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph late.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, except
possibly snow showers on the peaks. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation expected. Highs from the mid
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s.
Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations
to the 30s in higher elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ038-302330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ051-302330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ037-302330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ550-302330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s interior. West winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to
the mid 60s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near
the coast to the mid 60s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to around 70 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to around 70 interior.
CAZ549-302330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
