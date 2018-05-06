CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Published 2:28 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
_____
922 FPUS56 KLOX 060621
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
1120 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
CAZ041-061145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
$$
CAZ087-061145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the upper 40s and 50s except around 70 across the interior. Areas
of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to
upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-061145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-061145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
1120 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. From Goleta
to Gaviota, northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to
35 mph late afternoon. Strongest western portion.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Below passes and canyons...North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s
cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid
60s to around 70 cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s
cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-061145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-061145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around
90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-061145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the
hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower
to mid 70s nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-061145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ046-061145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the mid 40s to around
50 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 40s to around
50 colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60 except around 50 colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except
around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ053-054-061145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to
the 70s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-061145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
the mid to upper 50s in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ034-035-061145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 50s to
mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s to lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ036-061145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Fog after midnight. Fog locally dense
with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ052-061145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
1120 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Western Santa Ynez Range, northwest to north
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-061145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-061145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-061145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in
the Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in
the Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ549-061145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid
to upper 60s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the
mid to upper 60s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-061145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
232 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Fog after midnight. Fog locally dense
with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s except the mid to upper 60s across the interior. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to around 70 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
$$
CK
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather