CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

530 FPUS56 KLOX 262108

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

CAZ041-271315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog developing.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ040-271315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-271315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas

of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

strongest west of Goleta, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-271315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise patchy low clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-271315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-271315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-271315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-271315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-271315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s except the mid 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ059-271315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-271315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to

40 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-271315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-271315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas

of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,

diminishing late.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-271315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the

mid 60s to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ035-271315-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-271315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-271315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-271315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-271315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ550-271315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid

60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the

coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-271315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

208 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

Sirard

www.weather.gov/losangeles

