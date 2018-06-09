CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 9:08 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
_____
607 FPUS56 KLOX 090100
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
600 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
CAZ041-091230-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
$$
CAZ040-091230-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the
upper 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the
upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ547-091230-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ548-091230-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-091230-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower
to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. North winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower
to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. North winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to
upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to
upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid
to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid
60s to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-091230-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-091230-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ053-054-091230-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
600 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
Update
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-091230-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the
west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ039-091230-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
600 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest to
north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts betweem 35 and 50 mph, mainly
west of San Marcos Pass. Winds diminishing some late.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, strongest below
passes and canyons.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to
upper 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ034-035-091230-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph becoming
north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper
70s and 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the
upper 70s and 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower
80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
$$
CAZ036-091230-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ052-091230-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
600 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 35
mph with gusts to 50 mph. Mainly west of San Marcos Pass.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-091230-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in
the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-091230-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-091230-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ087-091230-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around
60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ550-091230-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. West
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
$$
CAZ549-091230-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
311 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s
interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.
$$
CK/MW
_____
