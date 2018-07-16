CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
095 FPUS56 KLOX 161335 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Update
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
CAZ041-162330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s
at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at
the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches
to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
$$
CAZ087-162330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
347 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ040-162330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ039-162330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler
beaches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ548-162330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning,then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to
100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ547-162330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Patchy morning low clouds and fog, then sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to
102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
$$
CAZ044-045-162330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid
70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s
except around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s
except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-162330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
347 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
$$
CAZ046-162330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds along coastal slopes in the morning,
then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ054-162330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
347 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at
high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-162330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid
50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to
around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-162330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
$$
CAZ034-035-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
347 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog,clearing to the beaches late
morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
$$
CAZ036-162330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ052-162330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s
at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 90s
at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-162330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ051-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper
50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
640 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
Update
.TODAY...Partly cloudy, except patchy low clouds across the
northern portion of the Salinas River Valley in the morning.
Highs 84 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the
Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo
Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.
$$
CAZ549-550-162330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
347 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the 70s to
around 80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near
the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s near the coast to
the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to
the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s
interior.
$$
CK
_____
