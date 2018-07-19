CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

089 FPUS56 KLOX 191014

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

CAZ041-200000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper

80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid

90s inland.

CAZ087-200000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower 70s

near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from around 80 near

the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from around 80

near the coast to the upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower

to mid 80s near the coast to around 90 interior.

CAZ040-200000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-200000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

cooler beaches.

CAZ548-200000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

CAZ547-200000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ046-200000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower 80s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ044-045-200000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper 80s

nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-200000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

CAZ059-200000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

CAZ054-200000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at

low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

CAZ053-200000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations. Southwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-200000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 107 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 109 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-200000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to near 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid

90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid

90s inland.

CAZ036-200000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ037-200000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 101. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 100. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid 70s

in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 112.

CAZ051-200000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 91 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 112 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 104 to 114 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

CAZ038-200000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

CAZ549-200000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from around 70

near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

CAZ550-200000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

314 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower

70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the 70s

near the coast to the 80s to lower 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid

70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to mid 90s

interior.

