CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
CAZ041-300000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Except patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
lower 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
CAZ087-300000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper
80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper
80s interior.
CAZ040-300000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
CAZ039-300000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s
except the lower 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower 70s cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ548-300000-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
CAZ547-300000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
CAZ044-045-300000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and patchy
dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest
the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except
the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to
100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to
100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to
100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to
100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
CAZ088-300000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to
100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
CAZ046-300000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher
peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
CAZ054-300000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from
93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 90s at low
elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from
93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
CAZ053-300000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at
high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid
50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-300000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to
105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to
105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
CAZ034-035-300000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
lower 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
lower 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower
90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower
90s inland.
CAZ036-300000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ052-300000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at
high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
CAZ038-300000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
CAZ051-300000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to
around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to
around 90 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
CAZ037-300000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 88 to
101. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
103. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.
CAZ550-300000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
CAZ549-300000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
334 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
