CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

CAZ041-132330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-132330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ040-132330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-132330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-132330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-132330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ046-132330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90, except mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and fog

late. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90, except mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and fog

late. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s, except mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ044-045-132330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80 and 90s.

$$

CAZ088-132330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

$$

CAZ059-132330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ054-132330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-132330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

lower 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-132330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-132330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-132330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ037-132330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-132330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-132330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

$$

CAZ549-550-132330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

to lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the mid

70s to lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

to lower 80s interior.

$$

