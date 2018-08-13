CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
644 FPUS56 KLOX 131020
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
CAZ041-132330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ087-132330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ040-132330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ039-132330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except lower to mid 70s cooler
beaches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except lower to mid 70s cooler
beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s
cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid
to upper 70s cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid
to upper 70s cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower
to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower
to mid 70s cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-132330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ547-132330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ046-132330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90, except mid to upper 70s
coastal slopes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and fog
late. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90, except mid to upper 70s
coastal slopes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and fog
late. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise
sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s, except mid to upper 70s
coastal slopes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except
around 80 coastal slopes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except
lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except
the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except
around 80 coastal slopes.
$$
CAZ044-045-132330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80 and 90s.
$$
CAZ088-132330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
$$
CAZ059-132330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to
104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
$$
CAZ054-132330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from
the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid
80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-132330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to
lower 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s
to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid
50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s
to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-132330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-132330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to
the 80s to around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s and 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s and 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-132330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to
100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ037-132330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
$$
CAZ051-132330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations
to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-132330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to
103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.
$$
CAZ549-550-132330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
320 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to
the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to
mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
to lower 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the mid
70s to lower 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
to lower 80s interior.
$$
