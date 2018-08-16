CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
792 FPUS56 KLOX 160400 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Updated through Thursday night
CAZ041-161115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ040-161115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the
mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the
mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches
to the mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ547-161115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
$$
CAZ548-161115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to
100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
$$
CAZ046-161115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s
to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-161115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around
80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest
the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to
mid 80s nearest the coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the
coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-161115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.
$$
CAZ053-161115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s
to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s
to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-161115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-161115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to
104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
$$
CAZ039-161115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s
cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ034-035-161115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches
to the 80s to around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ036-161115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ052-161115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-038-051-161115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ087-161115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the
lower to mid 80s interior.
$$
CAZ550-161115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near
the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ549-161115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower 70s interior.
$$
Hall/MW
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather