CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

888 FPUS56 KLOX 020330

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

CAZ041-021345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing in the evening. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-021345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds with

patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-021345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Below passes and canyons, areas of northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast around

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ087-021345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing early. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-021345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds with

patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-021345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds with patchy

fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ548-021345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds with patchy

fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-021345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds with patchy

fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-021345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds with

patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90 except the upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ059-021345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-021345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog with

drizzle on the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle on the lower coastal slopes. Highs from the mid 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to around 80 at high

elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 80s

to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-021345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog with

drizzle on the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle on the lower coastal slopes. Highs from the mid 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ052-021345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

830 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Through

passes and canyons, areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-035-021345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ036-021345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ037-021345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in

the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy night and morning low clouds

and fog in the Salinas Valley, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid

60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-021345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 93 to 100 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ038-021345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ550-021345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-021345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

201 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

Lows around 60.

$$

Gomberg/Sirard

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather