CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018
678 FPUS56 KLOX 041008
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
CAZ041-042345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds,
otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to
around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear except for patchy night through
morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to
around 70. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s to around 90 inland.
CAZ087-042345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the upper
60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds,
otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds,
otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to
around 70. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ040-042345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds,
otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s
inland.
CAZ039-042345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear...except for patchy late night low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler
beaches.
CAZ548-042345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear...except for patchy night
through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s and 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ547-042345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to
around 70. Highs 91 to 101.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ046-042345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to
around 70. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower 80s coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the
upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
CAZ088-042345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ044-045-042345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to
around 70. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ053-054-042345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-042345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70. Highs 92 to 102.
CAZ052-042345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-042345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid
60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear except for patchy night through
morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s
inland.
CAZ036-042345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ037-042345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the
mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
Highs 87 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ051-042345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations
to the 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
CAZ038-042345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70. Highs 92 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
CAZ549-042345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid 60s
near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid
60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from around 70
near the coast to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid
80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
CAZ550-042345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
308 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid
60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear except for patchy night through
morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs
from around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to
around 70. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to
the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
