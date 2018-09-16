CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
_____
829 FPUS56 KLOX 160325 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
CAZ041-161115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the beaches after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning
and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-161115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower
80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-161115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Below passes and canyons, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Below passes
and canyons, north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Below passes
and canyons, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40
mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ087-161115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s and
60s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-161115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around
80 nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ547-161115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ548-161115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ088-161115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ046-161115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s
to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s
to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ059-161115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ054-161115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to
around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high
elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ053-161115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with
Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper
70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high
elevations. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs from the 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Lows
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ052-161115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Through passes and canyons west of Goleta, areas of northwest to
north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Through
passes and canyons west of Goleta, areas of northwest to north
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Through
passes and canyons west of Goleta, areas of northwest to north
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to
around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high
elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ034-161115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
mid to upper 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ035-161115-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to
mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-161115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ037-161115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight in the Salinas Valley. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning and night in the Salinas Valley, otherwise clear. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the 80s
to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ051-161115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid
50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to around
90. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the
mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ038-161115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ550-161115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ549-161115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
825 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
Sirard
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather