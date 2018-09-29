CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018

110 FPUS56 KLOX 290406

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

CAZ041-291115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland.

CAZ040-291115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ547-291115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ548-291115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s

to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ046-291115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-291115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ088-291115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ053-291115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ054-291115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the 80s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ059-291115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph by the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s

to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ039-291115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower 70s cooler beaches.

CAZ034-035-291115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-291115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ052-291115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ037-038-051-291115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

late. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around

70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ087-291115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ550-291115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

CAZ549-291115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

906 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

