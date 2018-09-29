CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

CAZ041-301115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ040-301115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-301115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around

60 in the hills. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-301115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-301115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-301115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-301115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ053-301115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-301115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-301115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ039-301115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ034-035-301115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s

to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-301115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-301115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-038-051-301115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ087-301115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-301115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-301115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

208 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

