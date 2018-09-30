CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

010 FPUS56 KLOX 301022

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

CAZ041-302330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ087-302330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-302330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to

the upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ039-302330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-302330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around

90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ547-302330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around

60 in the hills. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-302330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ088-302330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-302330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ054-302330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-302330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-302330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ034-035-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then clearing

to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches in the morning. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the 70s inland.

CAZ036-302330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ052-302330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Lows from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-302330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ051-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ037-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY... Mostly sunny, except for areas of low clouds and fog

across the Salinas River Valley in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the

Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ550-302330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s interior. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

CAZ549-302330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Kaplan

