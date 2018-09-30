CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
010 FPUS56 KLOX 301022
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
CAZ041-302330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-302330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-302330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to
the upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ039-302330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-302330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ547-302330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around
60 in the hills. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-302330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-302330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-302330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ054-302330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-302330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A slight chance of showers. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-302330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ034-035-302330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then clearing
to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
at the beaches to the 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches in the morning. Highs from the 60s at the
beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-302330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ052-302330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A slight chance of showers. Lows from around 60 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around
50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-302330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ051-302330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ037-302330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY... Mostly sunny, except for areas of low clouds and fog
across the Salinas River Valley in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the
Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ550-302330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
70s to around 80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to
around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
to around 80 interior. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast
to the mid 70s interior. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
70s to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ549-302330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
322 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
Kaplan
