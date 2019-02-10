CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
_____
844 FPUS56 KLOX 101207
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
CAZ041-110100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds increasing
to 15 to 20 mph, then becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 40S.
West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Areas of north winds 15 to
25 mph developing below passes and canyons from Malibu to the
Hollywood Hills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local north
winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu to the
Hollywood Hills in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ087-110100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Areas of southwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Areas of west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ040-110100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Patchy frost
late. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ039-110100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Periods of rain, mainly through early to mid afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ548-110100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost late.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the mid
30s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ547-110100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph by evening.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost late.
Lows in the 30s to around 40. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ088-110100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest
15 to 25 mph late.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost late.
Lows in the 30s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Areas of north winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ045-110100-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph late.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Areas of
freezing temperatures possible in wind sheltered locations late.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Areas of northwest winds 10 to 20
mph. becoming north and diminishing late.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures possible early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ044-110100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph
late.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Areas of
freezing temperatures possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures possible early
in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ046-110100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming north
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ054-110100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500
to 4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Highs from the upper 30s and
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500
feet in the evening. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Storm total
snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows from the 20s to lower 30s at
low elevations to 12 to 19 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from around 40 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-110100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches.
Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A
chance of snow showers, especially before midnight. Snow
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation 4 to 6
inches. Lows from the 20s to around 30 at low elevations to 12 to 20
in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 20s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to
around 40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low
elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to
mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-110100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow showers
possible in the foothills this evening. Snow level 3000 to 3500
feet in the evening. Local snow accumulation up to 1 inch in
the foothills. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts to 45 mph this evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ052-110100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and snow through early to mid afternoon, then a
chance of rain and snow showers. Storm total snow accumulation 3 to
6 inches. Snow level around 4000 feet early, then lowering to around
3000 feet in the afternoon.. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers, mainly in the in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet.
Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper
40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s
at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the
lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper
40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-110100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas
of freezing temperatures possible after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 30 mph in the evening, then diminishing.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperature possible early in
the morning. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas
of frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to around 60 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to the upper
50s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ035-110100-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to
the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas
of freezing temperature possible after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 30 mph in the evening in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures possible early in
the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s to around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas
of frost early in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ036-110100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas
of freezing temperatures possible after midnight. Lows around 30.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening, then
diminishing.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas
of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ051-110100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, except snow on the peaks, then rain
likely in the afternoon except snow likely on the peaks.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Local snow accumulations 1 to 2
inches. Highs in the 40s to around 50, except mid to upper 30s in
the peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting
to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph during the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2500 to 3000 feet. No snow accumulation expected.
Lows in the mid 20s to around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ037-110100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ038-110100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Snow showers possible in the foothills. Snow
level 2500 to 3000 feet. Local snow accumulation less than
1 inch in the foothills. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ550-110100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ549-110100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
_____
