CAZ041-110100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds increasing

to 15 to 20 mph, then becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 40S.

West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Areas of north winds 15 to

25 mph developing below passes and canyons from Malibu to the

Hollywood Hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu to the

Hollywood Hills in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ087-110100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Areas of southwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Areas of west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-110100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Patchy frost

late. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ039-110100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain, mainly through early to mid afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ548-110100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost late.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ547-110100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph by evening.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost late.

Lows in the 30s to around 40. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ088-110100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph late.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost late.

Lows in the 30s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Areas of north winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ045-110100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph late.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Areas of

freezing temperatures possible in wind sheltered locations late.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Areas of northwest winds 10 to 20

mph. becoming north and diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures possible early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ044-110100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

late.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Areas of

freezing temperatures possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures possible early

in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ046-110100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming north

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-110100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Highs from the upper 30s and

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500

feet in the evening. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Storm total

snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows from the 20s to lower 30s at

low elevations to 12 to 19 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from around 40 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-110100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers, especially before midnight. Snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation 4 to 6

inches. Lows from the 20s to around 30 at low elevations to 12 to 20

in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 20s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to

around 40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-110100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow showers

possible in the foothills this evening. Snow level 3000 to 3500

feet in the evening. Local snow accumulation up to 1 inch in

the foothills. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 45 mph this evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ052-110100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow through early to mid afternoon, then a

chance of rain and snow showers. Storm total snow accumulation 3 to

6 inches. Snow level around 4000 feet early, then lowering to around

3000 feet in the afternoon.. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers, mainly in the in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s at high elevations.

CAZ034-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas

of freezing temperatures possible after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 30 mph in the evening, then diminishing.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperature possible early in

the morning. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to around 60 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to the upper

50s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

CAZ035-110100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas

of freezing temperature possible after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 30 mph in the evening in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures possible early in

the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost early in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ036-110100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas

of freezing temperatures possible after midnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening, then

diminishing.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ051-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, except snow on the peaks, then rain

likely in the afternoon except snow likely on the peaks.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Local snow accumulations 1 to 2

inches. Highs in the 40s to around 50, except mid to upper 30s in

the peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting

to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph during the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. No snow accumulation expected.

Lows in the mid 20s to around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ037-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ038-110100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Snow showers possible in the foothills. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Local snow accumulation less than

1 inch in the foothills. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ550-110100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-110100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

338 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

