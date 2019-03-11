CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

CAZ041-120000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ087-120000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ040-120000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ039-120000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming to the southwest

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ548-120000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ547-120000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ088-120000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

CAZ045-120000-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ044-120000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ046-120000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-120000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.Local snow accumulation around 1

inch. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 to 3 inches with the

highest amounts on the north slopes. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000

feet in the morning. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy...except mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers on the north slopes near the Kern county

line. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-120000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-120000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ052-120000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers on the northeast slopes. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ035-120000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ036-120000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ037-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the southern portion. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ038-120000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ550-120000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ549-120000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

