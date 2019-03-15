CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

430 FPUS56 KLOX 150950

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

CAZ041-152345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. From Malibu to the

Hollywood Hills, areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West to

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming north to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. From Malibu to

the Hollywood Hills, areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-152345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming west to northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-152345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-152345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ046-152345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ044-045-152345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-152345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ053-152345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph early increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph diminishing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s and

40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ054-152345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph diminishing to 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local

gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-152345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the

lower to mid 40s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s

except around 50 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ039-152345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ034-035-152345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Local east winds around 15

mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Local northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ036-152345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ052-152345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid to upper

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

CAZ037-051-152345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-152345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ087-152345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ550-152345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-152345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

250 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

Hall

