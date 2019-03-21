CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

316 FPUS56 KLOX 211001

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

CAZ041-212345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-212345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ040-212345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-212345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-212345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ547-212345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ088-212345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ045-212345-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-212345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ046-212345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-212345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 4000

to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1

inch. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to

upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-212345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500

feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from

the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

CAZ059-212345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ052-212345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 4000

to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the evening. Lows from

the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

CAZ034-212345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, becoming

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ035-212345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ036-212345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ051-212345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ037-212345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-212345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-212345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ549-212345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

