CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019

_____

869 FPUS56 KLOX 050947

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

CAZ041-052345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-052345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-052345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-052345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-052345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ547-052345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ046-052345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-052345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-045-052345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-052345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500

to 7000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet in the morning, rising to 8000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-052345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the morning, increasing to 7500

feet. No snow accumulation. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-052345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ052-052345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-052345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-052345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-052345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ037-052345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ051-052345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-052345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-052345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-052345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

247 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather