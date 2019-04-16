CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers.

Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 in the Ojai

Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Light snow above 7000

ft, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the late

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph late.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest to north winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of light showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Local gusts to

55 mph northwest portion.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West to

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the afternoon. Strongest between Gaviota and Refugio.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing

to around 15 mph after midnight. isolated gusts to 50 mph around

Montecito. Winds diminishing some late.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower 60s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

