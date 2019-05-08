CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

CAZ041-090045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-090045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-090045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-090045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-090045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-090045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-090045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ044-045-090045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-090045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ059-090045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ054-090045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-090045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ052-090045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-090045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ036-090045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-090045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ051-090045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-090045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ549-090045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ550-090045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

325 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

