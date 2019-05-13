CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019
_____
255 FPUS56 KLOX 131023
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
CAZ041-132315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy,
except some low clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs from the
mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-132315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy,
except low clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ040-132315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to near the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ039-132315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to near the beaches
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-132315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ547-132315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ046-132315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal
slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-045-132315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ088-132315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ059-132315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-132315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the
upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain developing likely in the afternoon. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to
mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-132315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid
50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-132315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around
60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-132315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to around 70 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to around 70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-132315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-132315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in
the Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-132315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ038-132315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ549-132315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-132315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
323 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around
70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
around 70 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around
70 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
_____
