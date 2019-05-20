CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny...except for areas of morning low clouds

and fog. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny...except for areas of morning low clouds and

fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early then mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny...except mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers on the north slopes in the morning. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

