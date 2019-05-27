CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019
319 FPUS56 KLOX 271017
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
CAZ041-280000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-280000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-280000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-280000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-280000-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ547-280000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-280000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-280000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-280000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ059-280000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ054-280000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-280000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at
high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly
clear after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-280000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around
70 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-280000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds. Highs from
the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-280000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-280000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-280000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-280000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ549-280000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ550-280000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
