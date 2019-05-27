CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019

319 FPUS56 KLOX 271017

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

CAZ041-280000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-280000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-280000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-280000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-280000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ547-280000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-280000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ044-045-280000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-280000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ059-280000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ054-280000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ053-280000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly

clear after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ052-280000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds. Highs from

the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-280000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-280000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ549-280000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

CAZ550-280000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

ASR

