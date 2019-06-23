CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

_____

194 FPUS56 KLOX 231008

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

CAZ041-240000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-240000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-240000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-240000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15

mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-240000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-240000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-240000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-240000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s nearest the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-240000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-240000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ054-240000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-240000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-240000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10

to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-240000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-240000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-240000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo

Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ051-240000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-240000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ549-240000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ550-240000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon.Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather