CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

_____

620 FPUS56 KLOX 031014

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

CAZ041-040015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the

beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the

beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches

to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the

beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches

to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-040015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-040015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the

beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the

beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the

beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ039-040015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-040015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ547-040015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-040015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-040015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-040015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-040015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ054-040015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with

Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-040015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-040015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-040015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-040015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-040015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog near

Paso Robles. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in

the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-040015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-040015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-040015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-040015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

314 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather